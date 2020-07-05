Events Calendar

* Until July 12: Getting to Know Roisin O’Farrell, Doorway Gallery, 24 South Frederick Street, Dublin 2; see thedoorwaygallery.com

* Until July 17: Cave Paintings by Shane Berkery, Molesworth Gallery, 16 Molesworth Place, Dublin 2; see molesworthgallery.com

* Until July 17: The Time of Our Lives, Gallery & guest artists; see oliversearsgallery.com