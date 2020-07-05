Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Events Calendar

Your guide to the most notable arts events happening around the country

5th July, 2020
Bear Hunt Weather by Roisin O’Farrell at the Doorway Gallery until July 12

* Until July 12: Getting to Know Roisin O’Farrell, Doorway Gallery, 24 South Frederick Street, Dublin 2; see thedoorwaygallery.com

* Until July 17: Cave Paintings by Shane Berkery, Molesworth Gallery, 16 Molesworth Place, Dublin 2; see molesworthgallery.com

* Until July 17: The Time of Our Lives, Gallery & guest artists; see oliversearsgallery.com

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Fine Arts: Bonham’s latest auction might be just your bag

The inaugural Designer Handbag and Fashion sale is a feast of contemporary and vintage handbags

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago

Fine Arts: Take notes at Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet sale

A huge collection of vintage banknotes is going under the hammer on July 11

Ros Drinkwater | 6 hours ago

Object of Desire and Auction Results

If you have a spare €1,650, you can get your hands on a copy of Edward Fitzgerald’s English translation of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam

Ros Drinkwater | 1 week ago