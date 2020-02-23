Sunday February 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Events Calendar

A guide to the best art exhibitions and shows around the country

23rd February, 2020
Solomon Gallery, Balfe Street, Dublin 2. Bound: new sculptures by Orla de Bri

* Until February 29: Kerlin Gallery, Anne’s Lane, South Anne Street, Dublin 2, 01-6709093

Ack Ro’: an exhibition of new video, audio and neon by Jaki Irvine

* Until March 14: Basement Gallery, An Tain Arts Centre, Dundalk, 042-9332332

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cottage industry at Victor Mee’s latest sale

Chairs, ceramics, cradles and candle-holders are among the items up for grabs at the auctioneer’s sale of so-called vernacular furniture

Ros Drinkwater | 2 hours ago

A Stone’s rock heirlooms on show in Kildare

Bill Wyman’s personal archive of instruments and artefacts from his many years as Rolling Stones bassist are going up for auction

Ros Drinkwater | 2 hours ago

Auction results

The latest auction sales from around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 2 hours ago