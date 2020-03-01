Escape the gloom with some summery vistas

Get the day off to a good start by waking up with a painting in your sight lines that triggers positive vibes. Given the recent weather, a work in Morgan O’Driscoll’s current online sale should do very nicely, Geraldine M O’Brien’s portrait of summer marguerites, Still Life on a Window Sill, 61 x 76cm (€400-€600).

Other options might be Arthur K Maderson’s Reflected Sunlight, Tallow Horse...