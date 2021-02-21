Elegant artefacts for gentlemen of distinction
Antique walnut cabinets and bureaus are the centrepieces of Bonham’s latest sale
In the days when a gentleman had time on his hands, his library was his sanctum where he could indulge in intellectual pursuits, write his letters, and enjoy his art and his diverse collections (with a mind to create heirlooms for the future).
A ubiquitous piece of furniture would have been a collector’s cabinet, and the Bonham’s sale this week has several, notably an early 18th-century walnut and marble mounted cabinet on stand with 11...
