Elegant artefacts for gentlemen of distinction

In the days when a gentleman had time on his hands, his library was his sanctum where he could indulge in intellectual pursuits, write his letters, and enjoy his art and his diverse collections (with a mind to create heirlooms for the future).

A ubiquitous piece of furniture would have been a collector’s cabinet, and the Bonham’s sale this week has several, notably an early 18th-century walnut and marble mounted cabinet on stand with 11...