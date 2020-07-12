Eight centuries of the printed word on show at online auction

Does anyone know where to source powdered peacock dung? It is one of the ingredients mentioned in two manuscript volumes of Receipts for Herbal Prescriptions by 18th-century Co Kildare Quaker Mary Leadbetter, due to go under the hammer at Fonsie Mealy’s (€1,500-€2,000).

History spanning eight centuries takes centre stage in this timed online auction. Leading the sale is a landmark in Irish printed literature, Incunabula, a first edition of the first...