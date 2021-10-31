East meets West at Kildare mansion contents sale

November is a bumper month for collectors with an eye on the Orient. This week we have Sheppard’s contents sale of Barrettstown House, a Gothic revival mansion in Co Kildare, and on November 23, Adam’s Fine Asian Art sale, currently previewing in London until November 5.

The seat of the O’Kelly family 1820-1970, Barrettstown was bought and refurbished in 1992 by a couple who had been based for over two decades in Hong...