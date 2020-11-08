Dominance of overpriced white male artists coming to an end

Pity the forecasters: back in the latter days of 2019 those in the know were busily looking into a crystal ball to predict art trends for the year ahead. But who could have seen what was actually on its way? With the globetrotting art brigade thoroughly grounded, how are things looking as we near the end of 2020?

Surprisingly, some of the predictions have held firm. This time last year, many were looking forward to the long...