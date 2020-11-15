Diamonds are forever – and for Christmas

Three billion years ago they lay deep in the earth’s mantel before being shot to the surface by volcanic activity. We call them diamonds. ’Tis the season for engagement rings and O’Reilly’s November sale has a dazzling selection.

Leading lot is a three-stone diamond ring, the stones totalling 9.29ct, size M-N, expected to fetch €38,000-€42,000. An art deco highlight is a two-stone ring, its old diamonds weighing 3.70ct,...