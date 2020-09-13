Decorative antiques make for interesting interiors at online auction

Up country in Co Cavan, Victor Mee’s online sale next Sunday offers 639 highly diverse lots. There’s a 19th-century, intricately carved mahogany monk’s bench, 100x98x40cm (€300-€600), a John Deere wall bell, perfect for outside a country cottage (€40-€80), an Irish Georgian mahogany, single astral glazed door bureau bookcase (€300-€400) and for Luddites, a vintage gramophone with a copper horn (€60-€100).
