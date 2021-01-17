Could Wilde’s prison become a haven of culture?

Oscar Wilde cast a long shadow in his time, and now he is once more in the news. Judi Dench, Kenneth Branagh and Stephen Fry have appealed to the British government to prevent the Grade II listed Reading Gaol, where Wilde served two years of hard labour, being sold and possibly turned into flats.

Their idea is that Reading Gaol should be developed as an arts venue with a theatre where Wilde’s plays would be...