Cottage industry at Victor Mee’s latest sale

The goods and chattels of humble cottages and cabins, a crucial part of Ireland’s social history, will go under the hammer at Victor Mee’s auction this week.
Mee’s interest in the subject began in the 1970s. “While still at school I was buying and selling antiques,” he told me. “At that time, the old thatched houses were deteriorating and people were getting rid of their contents – I think the greatest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team