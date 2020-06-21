Costume designs celebrate a bygone age of swinging Soho

Grandfathers reading this who visited London in their youth may remember Murray’s Cabaret Club in Soho. It originally opened in 1913, but its heyday came in the 1950s and 1960s, by which time it had a membership of 60,000.

One of the most discreetly risqué establishments in London, it was the place for the haut and demi-monde to rub shoulders and drink vintage Champagne with scantily-clad showgirls who appeared in the spectacular floor shows, where...