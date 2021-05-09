Contents sale at Killoughter House will interest collectors

The house contents sale is an essential part of life’s merry-go-round – we furnish our homes with beautiful furniture and art, we treasure them, but eventually the time comes to send them out into the world for a new generation of collectors to enjoy.

Due to go under Fonsie Mealy’s hammer this month are the contents of Killoughter House, the stately pile in Ashford, Co Wicklow where Chester Beatty established a 160-acre equestrian...