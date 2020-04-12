Comic collection goes private at Sotheby’s

In addition to auctions, Sotheby’s private sales are a resounding success with collectors. In 2019, the total revenue from these was close to $1 billion.

Reasons why vendors plump for “private sale” rather than auction are varied. They may have a need for immediate liquidity, or the timing of appropriate auctions may not suit. Private sales are a year-round activity, with departments including American Art, Books and Manuscripts, Contemporary Art, English Furniture and French and...