Comic collection goes private at Sotheby’s

In addition to auctions, Sotheby’s private sales are a resounding success with collectors. In 2019, the total revenue from these was close to $1 billion.
Reasons why vendors plump for “private sale” rather than auction are varied. They may have a need for immediate liquidity, or the timing of appropriate auctions may not suit. Private sales are a year-round activity, with departments including American Art, Books and Manuscripts, Contemporary Art, English Furniture and French and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team