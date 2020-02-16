Clocks and carpets, icons and advertisements crowd a diverse, well-priced sale

All manner of furniture and furnishings – chairs and tables to suit every occasion, bookcases, clocks, carpets, Chinese, English and European porcelain, taxidermy, mirrors, art and even advertisement signs – can be found in Fonsie Mealy’s storeroom sale, most at bargain prices. Everything will be sold without reserve.
A headline piece of furniture is an extremely rare 18th-century American carved oak chest of drawers, possibly by Tufte, a pupil of Chippendale who relocated...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team