Chair yourself up at de Veres’ latest sale

The timing of de Vere’s Art and Design auction is spot on. Never in our lifetimes have we had such a desire to shop, and never have we seen such an explosion of home decorating. For all those newly-pristine interiors, the cherry on the cake would be the purchase of a piece of art and, of course, a stylish and comfortable chair from which to admire it.
De Vere’s has just the ticket:...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team