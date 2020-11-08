Ceremonial silver candelabra leads antiques sale

A silver headline lot at Hegarty’s sale next week is a pair of George VI, five light, silver candelabra that once graced the Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College, the architectural centrepiece of Maritime Greenwich, now a World Heritage Site.
Originally intended as a grand dining room for naval pensioners, the Painted Hall soon became a ceremonial space open to paying visitors and reserved for special functions. Made in 1938 in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team