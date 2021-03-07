Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Bringing it all back home as Hugh Lane dispute is settled

The ownership of 39 Impressionist works had been described as ‘the art controversy of the century’

Ros Drinkwater
7th March, 2021
Bringing it all back home as Hugh Lane dispute is settled
Renoir’s The Umbrellas is one of the works to be returned to the Hugh Lane Gallery

A century-old dispute between the Hugh Lane Gallery in Dublin and the National Gallery in London over the ownership of 39 Impressionist paintings from the collection of Sir Hugh Lane has finally been resolved with the announcement of a new partnership between the two galleries.

“The Hugh Lane bequest dispute is the art controversy of the century,” says Dr Barbara Dawson, director of the Hugh Lane. “The Irish claim to these paintings goes back to Michael...

