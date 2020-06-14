Bowie and Lennon make an appearance at online sale

Where would one expect to find Gloria Swanson keeping company with Bowie, Picasso, Lennon, Bacon and Banksy? In Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online auction – bidding ends tomorrow.

David Bowie is a portrait by La Hart, spray paint and pencil, 100 x 100 cm (€700-€1,000). The Banksy is Grannies, a screenprint of two hip OAPs, 43.5 x 58.5cm (€400-€600). John Lennon is represented by Bag One, 1970, a set of...