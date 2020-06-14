Sunday June 14, 2020
Bowie and Lennon make an appearance at online sale

La Hart’s portrait of David Bowie is up for sale at Morgan O’Driscoll, while prints of drawings by John Lennon feature too

14th June, 2020
3
Gloria Swanson by John Minihan

Where would one expect to find Gloria Swanson keeping company with Bowie, Picasso, Lennon, Bacon and Banksy? In Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online auction – bidding ends tomorrow.

David Bowie is a portrait by La Hart, spray paint and pencil, 100 x 100 cm (€700-€1,000). The Banksy is Grannies, a screenprint of two hip OAPs, 43.5 x 58.5cm (€400-€600). John Lennon is represented by Bag One, 1970, a set of...

Related Stories

Jewellery auctions: Shine, sparkle and sustainability

Buying a piece of pre-loved or vintage jewellery can provide you with a hand-crafted one-off treasure while reducing your impact on our natural resources

Ros Drinkwater | 5 hours ago

Fine Arts: Glimpsing garden nirvana through the gloom

If your garden is currently the main thing keeping you sane, you’ll be interested in Sheppards’ upcoming Glantelwe Gardens auction

Ros Drinkwater | 5 hours ago

Events calendar

Ros Drinkwater | 2 days ago