Sunday February 23, 2020
Auction results

The latest auction sales from around the country

23rd February, 2020
The Musician and her Apprentice by Ali Golkar

February 17: Online Times Art Auction; Whyte’s. Top lots (hammer price): The Musician and her Apprentice, Ali Golkar, €5,000 (€300-€500); Evening on the Charles, Kerry Hallam €3,200 (€300-€500); Orange Patch, Luc Leestemaker, €2,800 (€600-€800); Dublin Bay (Ferry Departing, Sailboats), George Potter, €2,600 (€700-€900); Barges on the Liffey, Norman McCaig, €1,900 (€1,000-€1,500); Baily Lighthouse, Howth Head, Co Dublin, Ivan Sutton, €1,800 (€1,500-€2,000)....

