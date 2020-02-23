Auction results

February 17: Online Times Art Auction; Whyte’s. Top lots (hammer price): The Musician and her Apprentice, Ali Golkar, €5,000 (€300-€500); Evening on the Charles, Kerry Hallam €3,200 (€300-€500); Orange Patch, Luc Leestemaker, €2,800 (€600-€800); Dublin Bay (Ferry Departing, Sailboats), George Potter, €2,600 (€700-€900); Barges on the Liffey, Norman McCaig, €1,900 (€1,000-€1,500); Baily Lighthouse, Howth Head, Co Dublin, Ivan Sutton, €1,800 (€1,500-€2,000)....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team