Sunday March 15, 2020
Auction results

15th March, 2020
This framed advertising print of New York Yankees baseball players, which had an estimate of just €80-€100, fetched a cool €17,500 at Sheppard’s Knockaphuca House contents sale

March 3-5: Knockaphuca House Contents & Other Important Clients; Sheppard’s; 75 per cent sold. Top lots (hammer price): Chinese Qing hardwood and silk throne screen, €42,000 (€30,000-€50,000); Irish carved mahogany wine cooler, €22,000 (€15,000-€25,000); framed baseball print, €17,500 (€80-€100); Kingwood and ormolu cabinet, €11,000 (€12,000-€15,000); Blow by Blow, Liam O’Neill €8,000 (€8,000-€12,000).

March 9: Irish & International Art; Whyte’s; total...

