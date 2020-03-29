Auction results

March 24: The O’Mahony Collection; Sheppard’s online; top lots (hammer price): Profile, Daniel O’Neill €8,700 (€4,000-€6,000); 16/17th-century pair of female saints, Italian School €2,700 (€600-€900); Italian School painting €2,400 (€200-€300); 18th-century Italian School €2,000 (€800-€1,200); 19th-century bronze sculpture €2,000 (€200-€300).
