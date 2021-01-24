Artefacts to suit all tastes at Victor Mee’s latest sale

Mammoth is the word for Victor Mee’s first 2021 auction. More than 1,100 lots include everything needed to furnish a home and keep its occupants comfortable – and amused: tables and chairs of every description date from Georgian to mid-century. There are sofas and button-back leather Chesterfields galore, table lamps, chests of drawers, typewriters, vintage gramophones, telephones, radios, musical instruments, a backgammon board, garden ornaments, and even an early 20th-century safe (€100-€200).

Highlights...