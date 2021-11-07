Art: Events calendar
From Dublin to the Burren, here’s what’s on show around the country
Until November 12: Fetter: new work by Helen Farrell; Backwater Artists Group, Wandesford Quay, Cork; see: backwaterartists.ie
Until November 12: Walter Leonard Cole, 3 Mountjoy Square: paintings by Sarah Cole narrating the story of her maternal grandfather and his home, an underground meeting place for the Dáil and Treaty negotiations in early 1920s Dublin; Oliver Sears Gallery, 33 Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin 2; see: oliversearsgallery.com
Until November 13: Martin Gale: Recent Works; Taylor...
Object of Desire: Eagle’s head decanter
A 19th-century glass decanter topped with an eagle’s head is up for grabs at Dee Brophy Decorative Antiques & Gardenalia in Naas, Co Kildare
Fine Arts: Events calendar and auction results
Your weekly guide to the premier exhibitions happening online and around the country
Fact is stranger than fiction as Joyce timepiece comes to sale
An 18ct gold hunter case pocket-watch and chain owned by the Superintendent of Glasnevin Cemetery and featured in Ulysses is the leading lot at Bonham’s Paris sale
East meets West at Kildare mansion contents sale
Sheppard’s sale at Barrettstown House in Co Kildare this week contains many Eastern rarities from Qing ceremonial furniture to a porcelain pillow