Sunday October 11, 2020
Antique dealers call for zero Vat rate in budget

‘Antique trade has one of the lowest environmental impacts of any industry,’ says Irish Antique Dealers Association president.

10th October, 2020
Paul Brereton, president, IADA

Ireland’s antique dealers are calling for a zero Vat rate in Budget 2021, to reflect their status as green businesses, with the aim of protecting jobs in the industry.

“We are the original recyclers. If the State is moving towards a circular economy it needs to promote the sale of antiques,” said Paul Brereton, President of the Irish Antique Dealers Association (IADA).

“The antique trade has one of the lowest environmental impacts...

