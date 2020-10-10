Antique dealers call for zero Vat rate in budget

Ireland’s antique dealers are calling for a zero Vat rate in Budget 2021, to reflect their status as green businesses, with the aim of protecting jobs in the industry.

“We are the original recyclers. If the State is moving towards a circular economy it needs to promote the sale of antiques,” said Paul Brereton, President of the Irish Antique Dealers Association (IADA).

“The antique trade has one of the lowest environmental impacts...