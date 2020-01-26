Animal magic from Le Brocquy, Knuttel and others

The animal kingdom looms large in Morgan O’Driscoll’s Off the Wall Online sale, for which bidding ends tomorrow.

There’s Cecil Maguire’s The Watch Gander, 41×61cm (€3,000-€5,000), Louis le Brocquy’s silk print Flight, 59×60cm (€600-€900). Graham Knuttel’s Farmhouse Chicken, 50.5×45.5cm (€1,000-€1,500), and Banksy’s screen print Bar Code, gives us a Big Cat escapee, 49×66.5cm (€400-€600). In Sailing, Marie Carroll offers a bird’s-eye view of life on the ocean wave, 100.5×119.5cm (€800-€1,200)....