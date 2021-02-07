An imperial collection from the house of Mountbatten
The Family Collection of the 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma on sale at Sotheby’s reflects the family’s links with empire with an Indian jewel-encrusted crown, a Fabergé timepiece and a Queen Victoria gold bracelet
Bidding for a piece of history has never been so true as in the case of Sotheby’s The Family Collection of the 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma. The London sale offers an insight into the extraordinary world of two English families, the Mountbattens and the Knatchbulls, from the 17th century to the last hurrah of the British Empire and on to the 1960s. Burma, having gained independence in 1948, is now the beleaguered Myanmar.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Some rings to rule them all at Weldon’s
A Colombian emerald and diamond dress ring set in platinum would make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift next weekend
Events Calendar
Your weekly guide to the most significant arts events currently taking place online
Object of Desire: The Gumpert Apollo
The supercar is on offer at Sotheby’s later this month
Plenty of highlights at Hegarty’s sale
The Timed Online auction ends on February 9