An Asian art sale to tempt even the most jaded collector

There is nothing quite as cross as a Foo dog in a real lather. Leading Sheppard’s Asian Art sale is a Qing-period gilt, bronze, polychrome censer in this form. While they may resemble the chow chow or the shih tzu, Foo dogs are in fact guardian lions, designed to stand sentry in front of the homes of the nobility. This one is decorated with auspicious enamelled and pietra dura symbols. Measuring 26 x 20 x...