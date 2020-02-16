Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

An Asian art sale to tempt even the most jaded collector

The Sheppard’s sale features the region’s most prized and auspicious ‘royal gem’ – jade – in many iterations, plus guardian-lion Foo dogs, blue-and-white porcelain, crackle-glazed vases and more

16th February, 2020
7
A bronze Foo dog censer

There is nothing quite as cross as a Foo dog in a real lather. Leading Sheppard’s Asian Art sale is a Qing-period gilt, bronze, polychrome censer in this form. While they may resemble the chow chow or the shih tzu, Foo dogs are in fact guardian lions, designed to stand sentry in front of the homes of the nobility. This one is decorated with auspicious enamelled and pietra dura symbols. Measuring 26 x 20 x...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Events Calendar

Exhibitions on view around the country

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Clocks and carpets, icons and advertisements crowd a diverse, well-priced sale

Every kind of furniture and furnishing, and most at bargain prices, is on offer at Fonsie Mealy’s storeroom sale Making Room

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

The art of entertaining, from furniture to teapots to jewellery

The breadth of items at Adam’s At Home Sale recalls Georgian entertaining and elegant home life

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago