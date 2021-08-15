An 18th-century manor by Doon Lake gives up its many treasures
Woodfield House’s contents are to be auctioned off on August 17 and 18 by Sheppards
A country house contents sales takes us on a trip down memory lane charting the tastes, the interests, and the obsessions of a family over centuries. This is certainly true of the contents of Woodfield House, a Queen Anne manor built in 1710 on the shores of Doon Lake, Co Clare.
As was the custom, every succeeding generation inherited a good deal of furniture and furnishings, acquiring new items on the Grand Tour through Europe, but...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Exhibition events calendar
Your guide to the top art exhibitions taking place online and around the country
Take the chance to adorn yourself with art masterpieces
The Sculpture to Wear collaboration between Louisa Guinness Gallery and Sotheby’s collects jewellery made by some of the 20th century’s art greats
Under the hammer: Latest Dolan’s sale is good to the last drop
A Redbreast Dream Cask Oloroso Sherry Edition is on offer for €1,000-€1,500 at the upcoming online auction
Object of desire: Drinks Like a Fish
Bidding is open until August 12 on this parcel-gilt sliver pitcher and six beakers by Tim Lukes