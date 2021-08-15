An 18th-century manor by Doon Lake gives up its many treasures

A country house contents sales takes us on a trip down memory lane charting the tastes, the interests, and the obsessions of a family over centuries. This is certainly true of the contents of Woodfield House, a Queen Anne manor built in 1710 on the shores of Doon Lake, Co Clare.

As was the custom, every succeeding generation inherited a good deal of furniture and furnishings, acquiring new items on the Grand Tour through Europe, but...