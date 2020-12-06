Affordable art for the budding collector

Since Morgan O’Driscoll’s first Off the Wall affordable art auction debuted online in 2011, it has kick-started many an art collection. Bidding ends tomorrow for the latest.

A highlight to get us in the mood for the festivities is Graham Knuttel’s Hot in the Kitchen, 91x 61.5cm (€3,000-€5,000). Evidence that his unique take on the human race casts a ray of sunshine on our bleak landscape are the recent bidding wars for...