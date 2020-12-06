Subscribe Today
Affordable art for the budding collector

Bidding ends December 7 for the Off the Wall Online Auction at morganodriscoll.com

Ros Drinkwater
6th December, 2020
Graham Knuttel’s Hot in the Kitchen

Since Morgan O’Driscoll’s first Off the Wall affordable art auction debuted online in 2011, it has kick-started many an art collection. Bidding ends tomorrow for the latest.

A highlight to get us in the mood for the festivities is Graham Knuttel’s Hot in the Kitchen, 91x 61.5cm (€3,000-€5,000). Evidence that his unique take on the human race casts a ray of sunshine on our bleak landscape are the recent bidding wars for...

