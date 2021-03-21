Subscribe Today
Fine Arts

Aesthetic pleasures of the Irish countryside

Rural idylls and abstract views are on show at de Veres March online auction

Ros Drinkwater
21st March, 2021
6
The Irish Farm by Margaret Clarke (€8,000-€12,000)

A headline lot at de Veres is an Irish rural idyll that harks back to a lifestyle that over the past year has become increasingly appealing to urban dwellers – country living, keeping hens and growing your own food, a world away from Deliveroo and streaming.

The Irish Farm is Margaret Clarke’s original artwork for one of five advertising posters she was commissioned to design by the Empire Marketing Board in 1930. These were intended...

