Add a little history to your hostelry

In Co Cavan, Victor Mee’s first sale of 2020 is guaranteed to have a packed saleroom – his speciality being pub memorabilia, one of Ireland’s most popular collecting strands.

In competition with home-based collectors, the phones and internet will be busy with overseas publicans hoping to enhance their own establishments with a piece of genuine Irish memorabilia. Much in demand are items relating to heritage brands such as Guinness, Jameson, Murphy’s and...