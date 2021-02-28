Adam’s auction revels in beauty of ordinary life
A humble clothespin and a painter at work in the countryside are highlights of Adam’s affordable art auction
There is no more halcyon image than that of a man surrounded by the beauty of rural Ireland, doing what he loves best – painting. Fergus O’Ryan captured it with Jim Nolan, Calla Whit. The year is 1968, so there’s a traditional haystack, and the whitewashed cottages look as they had for centuries – sans ugly aerials and satellite dishes. Measuring 26 x 35cm, it has an estimate of €500-€800.
This...
