Adam’s auction revels in beauty of ordinary life

There is no more halcyon image than that of a man surrounded by the beauty of rural Ireland, doing what he loves best – painting. Fergus O’Ryan captured it with Jim Nolan, Calla Whit. The year is 1968, so there’s a traditional haystack, and the whitewashed cottages look as they had for centuries – sans ugly aerials and satellite dishes. Measuring 26 x 35cm, it has an estimate of €500-€800.

This...