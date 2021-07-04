Abstracts at Adam’s to bewitch the eye and mind

Nothing gets the day off to a good start like waking up to a colourful abstract, brimful of brio. Adam’s online sale (bidding ends Thursday) has two crackers: the catalogue cover image, The Red Face by Phil Kelly, 1999, 40 x 55cm (€500-€800), and Kilewure Window, a study in all-enveloping yellow by Eamon Coleman, 30 x 30cm (€400-€600).

For traditionalists, there’s Kenneth Webb’s look back to Old Ireland, Claddagh Village, 36 x...