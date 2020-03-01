A wine cooler of real class leads Sheppard’s sale

Sheppard’s two-day sale this week puts the spotlight on Irish craftsmanship, with a superb carved mahogany wine cooler attributed to Williams & Gibton, circa 1830, expected to fetch €15,000-€25,000.

Other Irish highlights include a Cork Regency drinks table from Knockaphuca House (€500-€800), an 18th-century gilt-framed pier mirror (€3,000-€5,000) a 1940 Arts & Craft Donegal carpet (€5,000-€7,000) and a Cork George III decanter and stopper with hobnail decoration (€400-€600)....