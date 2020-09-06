A very important engagement

Created from a piece of carbon a billion years old, it is the ultimate portable investment, seen here worn by Claire-Laurence Mestrallet, head of jewellery at Adams, a rectangular cut, single stone diamond ring weighing 7.75cts within a double, four-claw setting and between baguette-cut diamond shoulders, ring size M, I colour, VS1 clarity. Lorelei Lee would have swooned at the sight of it. You may swoon at the estimate – €120,000-€180,000.

An unexpected...