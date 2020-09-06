Sunday September 6, 2020
A very important engagement

Precious stones never go out of fashion and with lockdown resulting in an increase in couples deciding to tie the knot, demand for diamond rings is higher than ever

6th September, 2020
8
Claire-Laurence Mestrallet, head of jewellery at Adams, wears diamond ring with an estimate of €120,000-€180,000

Created from a piece of carbon a billion years old, it is the ultimate portable investment, seen here worn by Claire-Laurence Mestrallet, head of jewellery at Adams, a rectangular cut, single stone diamond ring weighing 7.75cts within a double, four-claw setting and between baguette-cut diamond shoulders, ring size M, I colour, VS1 clarity. Lorelei Lee would have swooned at the sight of it. You may swoon at the estimate – €120,000-€180,000.

