Fine Arts

A treasure trove for film aficionados

Marlon Brando’s script from The Godfather and The French Connection’s Golden Globe award are among the lots at Bonham’s Mavericks sale in Los Angeles

Ros Drinkwater
30th May, 2021
Some 38 lots from the Marlon Brando Estate include his script from The Godfather

An auction for serious film buffs takes place at Bonham’s Los Angeles next month. Some 38 lots from the Marlon Brando Estate include his bible, shirts, credit cards, driver’s licence, artworks and blood-type tag, plus his voluminous library which reveals his diverse interests.

Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance (€820-€1,200), The Journals of Andre Gide (€700-€1,100), books on psychology, self-help and nutrition (€6,600-€9,800), and a lot of 95 books on acting,...

