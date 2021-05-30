A treasure trove for film aficionados

An auction for serious film buffs takes place at Bonham’s Los Angeles next month. Some 38 lots from the Marlon Brando Estate include his bible, shirts, credit cards, driver’s licence, artworks and blood-type tag, plus his voluminous library which reveals his diverse interests.

Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance (€820-€1,200), The Journals of Andre Gide (€700-€1,100), books on psychology, self-help and nutrition (€6,600-€9,800), and a lot of 95 books on acting,...