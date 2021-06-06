Subscribe Today
A striking piece of recent Republican history

A wooden life-size model of an M1921 Thompson sub-machine gun made in Long Kesh in the early 1970s is on sale for €1,000-€1,500 at Mullen’s

Ros Drinkwater
6th June, 2021
‘Skilled inmates built wooden replicas from materials foraged around the prison. One such “weapon” is a wooden life-size model of an M1921 Thompson sub-machine gun with a drum magazine, immediately recognisable from American gangster films’

Prisoner art is highly collectable, but few items have the significance of a leading lot due to go under the hammer at Mullen’s Laurel Park.

During the early 1970s in the Long Kesh Detention Centre, Republican prisoners were designated as Special Category Status or ‘political’ until March 1973. Their privileges included free association between prisoners, extra visits, food parcels and the right to wear their own clothes.

Inmates were allowed to devise...

