A striking piece of recent Republican history

Prisoner art is highly collectable, but few items have the significance of a leading lot due to go under the hammer at Mullen’s Laurel Park.

During the early 1970s in the Long Kesh Detention Centre, Republican prisoners were designated as Special Category Status or ‘political’ until March 1973. Their privileges included free association between prisoners, extra visits, food parcels and the right to wear their own clothes.

Inmates were allowed to devise...