A Stone’s rock heirlooms on show in Kildare

An exhibition opening on March 10 at the Museum of Style Icons in Co Kildare will offer a preview of what could be the rock ’n’ roll sale of the year, Property from Bill Wyman and his Rolling Stones Archive, due to go under Julian’s Auctions hammer in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles in May.

Among more than 1,000 lots are instruments, stage worn ensembles, awards, personal items and artefacts collected during his...