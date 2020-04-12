A New York auction to thrill Irish antique lovers

For those who prefer the thrill of the auction, Irish antique furniture due to go under Sotheby’s hammer in their New York Online Style sale includes an imposing Irish George IV walnut table with a light-brown marble top, 85 x 164 x 76cm, expected to fetch $8,000-$12,000.

Highlights from the estate of the late American interior and garden designer Andrew Hartnagle are an eye-catching pair of William IV giltwood caned armchairs in the manner of...