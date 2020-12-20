A new look at Georgian tastes
While we all appreciate 18th-century architecture and furniture, we are less aware of the Georgians’ influence on our cuisine. A new cookbook sets out to fill us in
While we appreciate the elegance of Georgian architecture and furniture, less well heralded is the effect they had on our food. Menus from before the 18th century are a tad bizarre for today’s tastes – how about dormouse fricassee or fermented fish guts?
The Georgians ushered in a golden age of cuisine, making the most of a slew of new ingredients thanks to increased overseas trade, delights discovered on the Grand Tour, and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Furniture maker’s modern sculpture shaped by nature
Sculptor and furniture maker Sokari Douglas Camp takes inspiration from her Kalabari heritage as well as the natural world around her
Twentieth-century art and Georgian furniture headline house contents sale
A Louise le Brocquy watercolour and a George III walnut cased bracket clock are highlights from the contents of Peter White’s Wellington Road home
Jack B Yeats’s words and colours jostle at rare book sale
De Burca Rare Books hosts over 70 titles written and/or illustrated by the artist best known for paintings
The fine art of printmaking
Using a variety of traditional and modern techniques from etching to photo-intaglio, prints from Graphic Studio Dublin are original, and affordable, pieces of art