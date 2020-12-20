A new look at Georgian tastes

While we appreciate the elegance of Georgian architecture and furniture, less well heralded is the effect they had on our food. Menus from before the 18th century are a tad bizarre for today’s tastes – how about dormouse fricassee or fermented fish guts?

The Georgians ushered in a golden age of cuisine, making the most of a slew of new ingredients thanks to increased overseas trade, delights discovered on the Grand Tour, and...