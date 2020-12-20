Subscribe Today
A new look at Georgian tastes

While we all appreciate 18th-century architecture and furniture, we are less aware of the Georgians’ influence on our cuisine. A new cookbook sets out to fill us in

Ros Drinkwater
20th December, 2020
The Art of Cooking

While we appreciate the elegance of Georgian architecture and furniture, less well heralded is the effect they had on our food. Menus from before the 18th century are a tad bizarre for today’s tastes – how about dormouse fricassee or fermented fish guts?

The Georgians ushered in a golden age of cuisine, making the most of a slew of new ingredients thanks to increased overseas trade, delights discovered on the Grand Tour, and...

