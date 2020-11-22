A look back at a true Irish master

With the incomes of artists, galleries and art professionals in freefall, the survivors are those who get on their bikes, finding new ways to reach an audience. One such is Karen Reihill who, to mark Daniel O’Neill’s centenary, planned a retrospective exhibition at the OPW’s Farmleigh Gallery. Scheduled for May, due to Covid-19 it was cancelled. Rescheduled for November, it was cancelled again.
Undeterred, she went ahead with the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team