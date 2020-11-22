Sunday November 22, 2020
A look back at a true Irish master

Karen Reihill’s retrospective of Belfast artist Daniel O’Neill was scuppered by Covid-19, but her accompanying monograph is a fitting tribute to his talent

22nd November, 2020
Self Portrait by Daniel O’Neill is featured in Karen Reihill’s monograph on the artist

With the incomes of artists, galleries and art professionals in freefall, the survivors are those who get on their bikes, finding new ways to reach an audience. One such is Karen Reihill who, to mark Daniel O’Neill’s centenary, planned a retrospective exhibition at the OPW’s Farmleigh Gallery. Scheduled for May, due to Covid-19 it was cancelled. Rescheduled for November, it was cancelled again.

Undeterred, she went ahead with the...

