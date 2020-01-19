A Laois stately home that teems with treasures

Sheppard’s first sale of 2020 offers the contents of Newtown House in Durrow, Co Laois, a late Georgian house built in Regency style. It was most recently home to Anthony and Tara Shanks.

Irish furniture highlights are an 18th-century mahogany silver table (€2,200-€2,800), a Regency mahogany cellarette (€1,200-€1,800), and an imposing 19th century mahogany hall table with a lion mask centred frieze, 116×217×73cm (€3,000-€5,000). The earliest pieces of furniture are a William and Mary...