A first-class art collection from a sporting heavyweight

A significant number of important Irish art works that belonged to the late boxing promoter Barney Eastwood are on sale at Christie’s this month

Ros Drinkwater
4th July, 2021
Among Horses by Jack B Yeats has an estimate of £400,000-£600,000

The late Barney Eastwood enjoyed phenomenal success as a boxing promoter and bookmaker, but he earned his place in cultural history with arguably the best collection of Irish art ever to come to market.

Some 30 lots reflect his lifelong devotion to sport – and his passion for art. The sale offers six master works charting Jack B Yeats’s career from three early works, A Summer Day, life when it moved at a more languorous...

