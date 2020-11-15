A colourful collection of Irish modernists comes to market

Regarding the art market, Covid-19 has created something akin to a win-win situation. As recent results show, those unaffected financially are buying in droves, those suffering financially are eager to sell, resulting in a lively market; swings and roundabouts, as they say.

Victor Waddington was a powerful force in the promotion of Irish modernist art and Morgan O’Driscoll’s sale next week has a number of important works by artists he discovered, mentored and promoted....