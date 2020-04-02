Watchdog criticises selected audits at EisnerAmper and EY

The standard of selected audits at EisnerAmper in 2018 was very poor, according to a new set of reports from the Irish Auditing and Accounting Supervisory Authority (IAASA).

Overall systems of quality control at the financial services firm’s Irish office were also found to have “significant deficiencies”. The audit watchdog recommended wide and sweeping changes to be implemented within 12 months.

The findings are part of a new series of quality reviews by...