Vizor targets €18m in revenue this year after takeover by global firm

The Irish tech company provides software to financial regulators and has been acquired by German firm BearingPoint RegTech for an undisclosed sum

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th June, 2021
Vizor was established in 2000 by entrepreneurs Conor Crowley, pictured, and Ross Kelly.

Vizor, an Irish tech company that provides software to financial regulators around the world, is targeting €18 million in revenue this year after its acquisition by a global regulatory company.

The Dublin-founded company last week announced it had been acquired by BearingPoint RegTech, a German firm specialising in technology to help financial institutions with regulatory compliance, for an undisclosed multi-million euro sum.

The deal makes Vizor, established in 2000 by entrepreneurs Conor Crowley and Ross...

