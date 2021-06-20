Vizor targets €18m in revenue this year after takeover by global firm

Vizor, an Irish tech company that provides software to financial regulators around the world, is targeting €18 million in revenue this year after its acquisition by a global regulatory company.

The Dublin-founded company last week announced it had been acquired by BearingPoint RegTech, a German firm specialising in technology to help financial institutions with regulatory compliance, for an undisclosed multi-million euro sum.

The deal makes Vizor, established in 2000 by entrepreneurs Conor Crowley and Ross...