Subscribe Today
Log In

Financial Services

‘Very serious’ Davy breaches not criminal offences, says Central Bank

Regulator refuses to name the 16 people implicated in the scandal for which the stockbroker was fined €4 million

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
7th April, 2021
‘Very serious’ Davy breaches not criminal offences, says Central Bank
The Business Post reported last month that the Central Bank had contacted the Gardaí in relation to its investigation into Davy. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Market breaches by Davy, which resulted in a €4.13 million fine for the stockbroker, do not constitute criminal offences, the Central Bank has said.

The controversy, which prompted the resignation of top officials at the firm, involved “very serious regulatory breaches”, the bank said in a letter to Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall.

The Business Post reported last month that the Central Bank had contacted the Gardaí in relation to its investigation...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Charles Smethurst, founder of Dolphin Trust which German authorities have described as a ‘pyramid scheme’, and his wife Manou Lenz, fashion retail businesswoman. Photo: Getty

Dolphin Trust assets worth ‘a fraction’ of funds raised, Irish liquidator warns investors

Financial Services Róisín Burke 1 week ago
Derville Rowland, the director of financial conduct at the Central Bank, said she intended to contact both the Gardaí and the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) in relation to Davy, now that its own internal probe was complete

Central Bank contacts Gardaí over Davy probe

Financial Services Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Davy was issued with a €4.13 million fine by the Central Bank earlier this month for market breaches dating back to 2014

Davy hired corporate governance expert a week before Central Bank ruling

Financial Services Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago
Tony Garry, the former chief executive of equities house Davy Stockbrokers,

Former Davy chief executive quits board of Home Instead

Financial Services Róisín Burke 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1