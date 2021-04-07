‘Very serious’ Davy breaches not criminal offences, says Central Bank

Market breaches by Davy, which resulted in a €4.13 million fine for the stockbroker, do not constitute criminal offences, the Central Bank has said.

The controversy, which prompted the resignation of top officials at the firm, involved “very serious regulatory breaches”, the bank said in a letter to Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall.

The Business Post reported last month that the Central Bank had contacted the Gardaí in relation to its investigation...