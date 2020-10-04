US firm NFP plans to buy up more Irish insurance brokers

NFP, the US broker, is planning an acquisition spree in Ireland having entered the market through its first deal earlier this year.
The Business Post reported in August that the New York firm had acquired HMP Insurance and Pension Advisers, based in Dún Laoghaire, for an undisclosed fee.
NFP said the move was part of its push into Europe and to give it a presence in the “growing Irish market”....
