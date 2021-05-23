US fintech’s Irish arm hired 176 tech experts in pandemic
Fidelity Investments Ireland benefited from a ‘major pivot’ to digital services, according to its head of technology Lorna Martyn, and plans to hire a further 90 technologists this year
Fidelity Investments Ireland saw “record growth” across its business in 2020 according to the head of technology at the Irish arm of the financial services giant.
Lorna Martyn told the Business Post that the pandemic resulted in a major pivot to digital services, a trend she expects will continue even after society reopens. She said the business would be hiring a further 90 staff in Ireland over the coming year, having taken on over...
